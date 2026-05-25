Students from Xizang and Beijing attend pairing-up educational aid program

Xinhua) 11:11, May 25, 2026

Students from Lhasa-Beijing Experimental Middle School pose for a photo with those from Beijing No. 5 Experimental School via video link in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 22, 2026.

The pairing-up educational aid program enables schools from Xizang and Beijing to share advanced educational resources. Access to courses concerning ethnic unity, traditional culture, and ecological popularization has also been realized through the program. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Students from Lhasa-Beijing Experimental Middle School take a lesson, which is also attended by students from Beijing No. 5 Experimental School via video link, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 22, 2026.

The pairing-up educational aid program enables schools from Xizang and Beijing to share advanced educational resources. Access to courses concerning ethnic unity, traditional culture, and ecological popularization has also been realized through the program. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Liu Yue (R), a teacher dispatched from Beijing, and her colleague discuss teaching methods with teachers from Beijing Ritan High School via video link at Lhasa-Beijing Experimental Middle School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 22, 2026.

The pairing-up educational aid program enables schools from Xizang and Beijing to share advanced educational resources. Access to courses concerning ethnic unity, traditional culture, and ecological popularization has also been realized through the program. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Students from Lhasa-Beijing Experimental Middle School take a lesson, which is also attended by students from Beijing via video link, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 22, 2026.

The pairing-up educational aid program enables schools from Xizang and Beijing to share advanced educational resources. Access to courses concerning ethnic unity, traditional culture, and ecological popularization has also been realized through the program. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A student reads a letter from her paired schoolmate from Beijing No. 5 Experimental School at Lhasa-Beijing Experimental Middle School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 22, 2026.

The pairing-up educational aid program enables schools from Xizang and Beijing to share advanced educational resources. Access to courses concerning ethnic unity, traditional culture, and ecological popularization has also been realized through the program. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Students from Lhasa-Beijing Experimental Middle School take a lesson, which is also attended by students from Beijing via video link, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 22, 2026.

The pairing-up educational aid program enables schools from Xizang and Beijing to share advanced educational resources. Access to courses concerning ethnic unity, traditional culture, and ecological popularization has also been realized through the program. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Students from Lhasa-Beijing Experimental Middle School greet those from Beijing No. 5 Experimental School via video link in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 22, 2026.

The pairing-up educational aid program enables schools from Xizang and Beijing to share advanced educational resources. Access to courses concerning ethnic unity, traditional culture, and ecological popularization has also been realized through the program. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Liu Yue, a teacher dispatched from Beijing, gives a lesson at Lhasa-Beijing Experimental Middle School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 22, 2026. The lesson is also attended by students from Beijing via video link.

The pairing-up educational aid program enables schools from Xizang and Beijing to share advanced educational resources. Access to courses concerning ethnic unity, traditional culture, and ecological popularization has also been realized through the program. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students from Lhasa-Beijing Experimental Middle School take a lesson, which is also attended by students from Beijing via video link, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 22, 2026.

The pairing-up educational aid program enables schools from Xizang and Beijing to share advanced educational resources. Access to courses concerning ethnic unity, traditional culture, and ecological popularization has also been realized through the program. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A student reads a letter from her paired schoolmate from Beijing No. 5 Experimental School at Lhasa-Beijing Experimental Middle School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 22, 2026.

The pairing-up educational aid program enables schools from Xizang and Beijing to share advanced educational resources. Access to courses concerning ethnic unity, traditional culture, and ecological popularization has also been realized through the program. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)