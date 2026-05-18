China launches national vocational training ground for embodied robots

Xinhua) 13:11, May 18, 2026

HANGZHOU, May 16 (Xinhua) -- A national pilot base for embodied robot applications was launched on Saturday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, which is home to a growing number of robotics makers, including Unitree.

The National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications features more than 130 robots operating in over 30 vocational scenarios, ranging from catering, unmanned retail, and event performances to power line inspections, fruit picking and downhole operations.

"The pilot base aims to develop a platform that fosters deep collaboration with robotics firms nationwide, as well as upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain, to transform their respective advantages into integrated strengths," said Li Xingteng, deputy general manager of Hangzhou Embodied Intelligence Pilot Base Technology Co., Ltd., the base's operator.

Li noted that currently, robotics technology and the industrial chain remain largely fragmented, with some companies excelling in specific areas such as motion control or smart manipulator manufacturing. The pilot base can promote collaboration and coordinated development across the artificial intelligence field, he said.

The development of humanoid robots represents a crucial shift of AI from the virtual realm to real-world applications. This technology is rapidly moving from Chinese laboratories to industrial products, which is identified in China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) as a future industry requiring strategic foresight.

Hangzhou alone has gathered more than 700 companies in the industry chain of embodied robotics, generating an output value of 106.8 billion yuan (about 15.68 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025. The city now accounts for more than 80 percent of China's quadruped robot enterprises and over 50 percent of humanoid robot companies.

"We aim to drive breakthroughs in Chinese robotics at multiple levels, including foundational chips, operating systems, and development tools, to cultivate an ecosystem advantage in embodied intelligence," Li said.

Wang Yaonan, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, a member of the academic committee of the national base, said the combination of continuous technological breakthroughs and the ongoing improvement of the industrial ecosystem will unleash greater innovation in embodied intelligence and robotics.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)