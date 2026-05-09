Chinese vice premier calls for enhanced basic research, original innovation

Xinhua) 09:07, May 09, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, inspects Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, east China, April 30, 2026. Ding has stressed that the country needs to comprehensively improve its basic research level and original innovation capability during recent inspection tours in Fujian Province, Shanghai and Beijing. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has stressed that the country needs to comprehensively improve its basic research level and original innovation capability.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during recent inspection tours in Fujian Province, Shanghai and Beijing.

Ding visited the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Huairou Laboratory to learn about progress in original innovation and breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields.

He stressed the need to optimize the layout of basic research, with a clear focus on priority areas and major fields. He called for strengthening original and disruptive innovation to achieve mutually reinforcing progress in scientific discovery and technological invention.

Ding also inspected Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He emphasized the importance of advancing the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent cultivation.

During a visit to the memorial of the "two bombs, one satellite," referring to China's first atomic bomb, intercontinental ballistic missile and satellite, at the CAS, Ding underscored the importance of carrying forward the spirit legacy, and encouraged scientists and researchers to shoulder the mission entrusted by the country and scale new heights in science.

He also encouraged leading tech companies to make original breakthroughs.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, inspects the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2026. Ding has stressed that the country needs to comprehensively improve its basic research level and original innovation capability during recent inspection tours in Fujian Province, Shanghai and Beijing. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)