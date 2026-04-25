China hosts 373 cooperative educational institutions, programs offering postgraduate degrees or higher

Xinhua) 13:46, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- By the end of 2025, China hosted 373 cooperative educational institutions and programs offering postgraduate degrees or higher, 69 of which offer doctoral programs, a think tank report said Saturday.

Sino-foreign cooperative education has entered a new phase of higher-quality development, according to the report titled "Study in China: Contributing to the Building of a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity."

The focus has shifted from traditional "knowledge transfer" to a model centered on collaborative innovation and the incubation of research outcomes, with high-level programs at the master's and doctoral levels seeing rapid growth, the report said.

The report was released by Xinhua Institute, the think tank arm of China's Xinhua News Agency.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)