Digital education platform launched in south China to connect universities across tropical regions

Xinhua) 16:26, May 22, 2026

HAIKOU, May 22 (Xinhua) -- A digital education platform aimed at linking higher education institutions across tropical regions has been launched in the southern Chinese city of Haikou, marking a major step toward enhancing educational connectivity across the Global South.

The Tropi-Learn Platform was unveiled Wednesday at the 2026 Summit of the League of Tropical Universities in Hainan Province. This organization now comprises 121 members from over 50 countries and regions.

Taking the lead in building the platform, Hainan University will provide the technological foundation for cross-regional collaboration, to facilitate the sharing of educational resources and promote educational equity, said Luo Qingming, president of the university.

Next, the platform will adopt cooperation mechanisms such as mutual credit recognition, cross-university course enrollment and research collaboration, to benefit more students and faculty members, according to Luo.

Tropical areas face similar difficulties in development, said Kenneth Kamwi Matengu, president of the Association of African Universities, when speaking at the summit.

He noted that the value of the alliance lies not only in sharing experience but also in building capacity to address regional challenges, a goal that is now being realized through the newly established digital platform and other offline programs.

As the new rotating chair, Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS of Malaysia highlighted the need to translate cooperation into practical solutions. Mohamed Firouz Asnan, president of the university, said that aligning research priorities among member institutions would improve both efficiency and resource sharing.

Experts said the launch of the Tropi-Learn Platform reflects a broader trend of growing cooperation in education and science among Global South countries, offering new pathways for sustainable development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)