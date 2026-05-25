Interview: China's urban shift offers global lessons, says UN-Habitat chief

Xinhua) 10:27, May 25, 2026

BAKU, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China's transition from large-scale urban expansion toward a quality-oriented, people-centered model of development is "highly significant" and holds valuable lessons for the world, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anaclaudia Rossbach has said.

She made the remarks in a written interview with Xinhua during the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which was held on May 17-22 in Baku and brought together governments, cities and partners to tackle the interlocking crises of housing, climate change and rapid urbanization.

"China's shift from expansion-driven urbanization toward a more quality-oriented and people-centered model is highly significant," Rossbach said. "It reflects a global approach focused on liveability, urban renewal, green development and efficient land use."

She said China's experience "offers valuable lessons on how to combine economic development with sustainability, resilience and stronger urban governance" -- qualities she described as central to the urban future the forum is trying to advance.

Rossbach said the true measure of urban progress lies not in infrastructure alone but in residents' lived experience -- whether people have access to adequate housing, basic services, transport, education and economic opportunities.

On China's engagement in global urban governance, Rossbach said Beijing plays "an increasingly important role" in advancing sustainable urban development, both through its domestic transformation and through multilateral cooperation under the United Nations framework, particularly in implementing the New Urban Agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 11.

She also highlighted China's contribution to South-South cooperation, citing sustainable housing, urban resilience, water management and the circular economy as areas in which China is sharing its experience with the broader developing world.

"The most important lesson is that urbanization should be treated as an opportunity to improve living standards, reduce poverty and support sustainable economic growth," Rossbach said.

The global housing crisis loomed large in her remarks. Cities today are impacted severely by the global housing crisis that affects almost 3 billion people around the world, she said, a shortfall that interacts with climate change and armed conflicts to deepen urban vulnerability.

The WUF13 focused on inclusive urban systems -- housing, infrastructure, mobility and climate action -- as the building blocks of resilient and equitable cities. Rossbach said the forum carries a clear message: "The future of global development will be largely shaped in cities."

Looking ahead, she said UN-Habitat aims to deepen its partnership with China to strengthen city-to-city collaboration and accelerate inclusive, climate-resilient urban development worldwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)