China's urban development wins over foreign representatives

(People's Daily App) 16:55, May 21, 2026

During a three-day visit to Chengdu, Sichuan Province, foreign representatives were deeply impressed by China's urban development and innovation progress, opening a new chapter in mutual learning between Chinese and foreign cities. The representatives from 32 cities in 26 countries and five international organizations gathered in the city from May 13 to 15 for the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)