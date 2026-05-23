Chinese vice premier stresses all-out efforts for summer harvest

Xinhua) 10:29, May 23, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a meeting on the current grain production situation held at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in Beijing, capital of China, May 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Friday stressed that it is imperative to go all out to deliver a sound summer harvest and complete summer sowing and farmland management tasks with high quality to cement the foundation for a bumper annual grain harvest.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting on the current grain production situation held at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Noting that it is the busiest farming season of the year, Liu urged close attention to each link and detail to ensure all summer grain is brought home and the summer sowing area is fully planted.

Efforts should be made to continue strengthening farmland management and meteorological forecasting and early warning, and make full preparations for responding to continuous rains and other adverse weather, Liu said.

He also called for well-organized trans-regional operation of agricultural machinery, reinforced service guarantees including fuel supply and solid implementation of work safety measures.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)