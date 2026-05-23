China issues plan to advance integrated ecological compensation

Xinhua) 10:04, May 23, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China's National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance have jointly issued an implementation plan to advance integrated ecological compensation.

Integrated ecological compensation is an effective means of coordinating various ecological compensation policies to strengthen the protection of key areas and important ecosystems, and better motivate those engaged in ecological protection.

The plan asks for increasing the targeting and coordination of ecological compensation policies, expanding market-based compensation channels, better leveraging fiscal funds to guide such compensation, and boosting ecological protection in critical areas.

The plan also aims to build a government-led compensation framework with social participation and market mechanisms, help turn ecological strengths into economic benefits, and ensure that those who contribute to ecological protection continue to benefit from their efforts, thereby promoting harmony between humanity and nature.

By 2030, China aims to further improve its integrated ecological compensation mechanism, enhance the sense of gain among those engaged in ecological protection, and continuously strengthen the green and sustainable development capacity of key areas, according to the plan.

The plan outlines measures for the protection and development of major water source areas, the green development of key ecological function zones, integrated compensation for important ecosystems, and the improvement of mechanisms that benefit multiple parties.

An official with the commission said the plan stresses measures tailored to local conditions and differentiated policies, gives play to both government guidance and social participation, and focuses on incentives to encourage those engaged in ecological protection to take a more active role in protecting the environment.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)