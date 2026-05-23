Türkiye-China economic forum urges strong trade, tourism cooperation

Xinhua) 09:55, May 23, 2026

ISTANBUL, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye and China are stepping up efforts to deepen trade and tourism cooperation by aligning China's Belt and Road Initiative with Türkiye's Middle Corridor, participants at the 7th Türkiye-China Economic Forum have said.

The forum, held Thursday under the theme of "Trade and Tourism in the Perspective of the New Silk Road," brought together experts and business leaders to Istanbul on expanding bilateral trade, investment and tourism cooperation.

The participants have said the Middle Corridor is an increasingly important Eurasian trade route and urged stronger logistics, digital and financial connectivity to support cross-border business.

Chairman of the Turkish-Chinese Business Development and Friendship Association Adnan Akfirat urged Turkish exporters to make greater use of logistics hubs in China's Xinjiang as a gateway to the Chinese market, noting that high-quality Turkish agricultural products and cosmetics hold huge potential in China.

Deputy general manager of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Türkiye Chen Tianyuan said the bank supports cross-border infrastructure operations in 5G, energy and healthcare, while facilitating local currency management and cross-border remittances for Chinese enterprises operating in Türkiye.

China-Türkiye cooperation acts as a "stability anchor" for global supply chains by reducing technical hurdles for cross-continental business, Chen said.

The participants have also noted tourism as a vital bridge for people-to-people exchanges between the two sides. Türkiye implemented a visa-free travel policy for Chinese citizens in January, and data from Turkish authorities showed that in the first two months of 2026, the number of Chinese visitors to Türkiye surpassed 79,000, up 52 percent year-on-year.

The visitors are shifting away from traditional sightseeing to experiential journeys in destinations like Istanbul and Cappadocia, the participants have said.

To Turkish archaeologist Nezih Basgelen, this modern influx builds upon deep historical foundations. In a separate interview with Xinhua, he said the spirit of the ancient Silk Road extends far beyond static monuments, pointing to the restoration of historic caravanserais and modern initiatives like "Night Museums" as vital efforts to revitalize ancient trade corridors.

"These projects are about reimagining heritage as an active ecosystem where modern trade, tourism, and cultural diplomacy converge," he said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)