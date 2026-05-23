China moves to provide basic public services based on residence

Xinhua) 09:10, May 23, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has issued guidelines on providing basic public services based on where people actually live, rather than the location of their household registration, as part of efforts to support the country's people-centered new type of urbanization.

The guidelines aim at ensuring that residents without local household registration enjoy the same access to basic public services as those with local household registration, known as "hukou," according to a notice issued by the State Council.

The move will help meet people's growing needs for a better life and is key to improving the quality of urbanization and boosting domestic consumption, the notice said.

The guidelines outline measures to strengthen educational support for migrant children, and encourage more cities to expand public rental housing coverage to residents without local household registration but with stable employment.

Household registration restrictions on participation in employee social insurance will be fully lifted, and access to basic medical coverage and employment services will see improvements.

The guidelines also call for gradually extending basic public services, including child welfare, elderly care, social assistance and disability support, to residents without local household registration, while easing household registration restrictions.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)