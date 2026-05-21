Bangladesh develops first-ever institute for climate disaster research

Xinhua) 11:19, May 21, 2026

DHAKA, May 20 (Xinhua) -- In a first-of-its-kind move to combat natural disasters, the Bangladeshi government has launched a major initiative to establish a specialized institute for climate disaster research and manpower development.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman laid the foundation stone for the National Disaster Management Research and Training Institute buildings in Gazipur on the outskirts of Dhaka on Wednesday.

The institute will include an administrative building as well as a residential building for trainees, both offering ultra-modern facilities and cutting-edge technologies.

The country's Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu said the institute will be established with the aim of creating a skilled workforce to reduce disaster risks through training and management.

Its key objectives include researching various types of disasters resulting from climate change, enhancing people's capacity in disaster management, and undertaking related mitigation activities, he said.

In recent years, natural disasters like floods, cyclones, storms and heat waves induced by extreme weather owing to climate change have caused more frequent-than-usual disasters in the South Asian country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)