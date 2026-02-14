Bangladesh Nationalist Party wins 209 seats in national parliament election: election commission

Xinhua) 08:53, February 14, 2026

People read newspapers carrying headlines on the national parliament election on a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 13, 2026. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, secured 209 out of 299 seats in the parliament following Thursday's general election, a senior official said Friday. The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam party was second with 68 seats, while 20 seats were bagged by independent candidates and other small parties. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

DHAKA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, secured 209 out of 299 seats in the parliament following Thursday's general election, a senior official said Friday.

Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Election Commission (EC), told journalists that the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam party was second with 68 seats, while 20 seats were bagged by independent candidates and other small parties.

In Bangladesh, the party that gets the majority of seats can form the government, he added.

Out of 300 seats, the results of two constituencies have been postponed. Meanwhile, polling in one constituency was postponed following the death of an independent candidate.

Ahmed said that voter turnout in Bangladesh's 13th parliament polls reached 59.44 percent of the total, more than 127 million eligible voters.

Bangladeshi interim government's Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul had earlier said that power will be handed over to the new elected administration before the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, which is set to begin here on or around Feb. 19.

"Following the publication of the official gazette notification of the results, arrangements will be made as quickly as possible for the swearing-in of the newly elected Members of Parliament. The new government will then take the oath," said Asif Nazrul.

