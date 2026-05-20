Guardian protects mangrove forests in southeast China

Xinhua) 09:20, May 20, 2026

Liu Xinmin (R) and a staff member of the city's natural resources bureau check the growth of newly-planted mangrove on the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

At the estuary of the Luoyang River in Quanzhou, extensive lush mangrove forests thrive alongside the Luoyang Bridge, a national key cultural heritage site. Amid the mangroves, 76-year-old Liu Xinmin patrols the waters daily by small boat.

Liu has been guarding the mangroves since 2002, when the city launched large-scale mangrove ecosystem restoration projects to improve water quality and protect the local ecology.

Mangrove ecosystems, located at the dynamic interface between land and sea in intertidal zones periodically submerged by seawater, are unique coastal ecosystems with high ecological, social and economic value. They play a critical role in supporting offshore fisheries, purifying the environment, and enhancing carbon sequestration.

Today, the river boasts clear waters and rich aquatic biodiversity, serving as a scenic spot for residents and tourists alike. "We now have a better life," Liu said.

An aerial drone photo shows Liu Xinmin patrolling on the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo shows Liu Xinmin patrolling on the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Xinmin patrols on the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo shows mangrove forests and Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Xinmin patrols on the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Xinmin walks on the Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo shows Liu Xinmin patrolling on the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo shows Liu Xinmin patrolling on the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Xinmin (L) and a staff member of the city's natural resources bureau check the growth of mangrove in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)