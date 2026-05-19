Joint report calls for deeper China-Europe cooperation on promoting global human rights cause

Xinhua) 21:30, May 19, 2026

PARIS, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A report released on Tuesday by the China Society for Human Rights Studies and other Chinese and European human rights research institutions highlighted shared challenges facing global human rights governance and called for deeper China-Europe cooperation on advancing the global human rights cause.

The report consists of four sections, namely "In What Era Do We Live?" "Is Cross-Civilizational Consensus on Human Rights Possible?" "What New Human Rights Challenges Do We Jointly Face?" "How Can We Jointly Build the Future of Human Rights?"

Noting that the international situation is marked by turbulence and complexity, and all countries face a series of structural challenges in advancing the cause of human rights, the full enjoyment of human rights for everyone is yet to be realized, said the report. These challenges also create practical opportunities for reshaping pathways of cooperation, it added.

The report noted that threats to international peace and security, deficits in sustainable development and difficulties in development financing, human rights risks arising from digital transformation and technology governance, as well as imbalances within the global governance system and the inertia of hegemonic practices, have become common challenges confronting all countries in advancing human rights.

It stressed that although Chinese and European civilizations differ significantly in many respects, they share, at a deeper level, fundamental values concerning human dignity and social justice.

As two major constructive forces in today's world, China and Europe should seek common ground while shelving differences, deepen pragmatic cooperation, strengthen institutional development and expand channels and mechanisms for exchanges, and safeguard the multilateral system, according to the report.

The report was issued ahead of the 2026 China-Europe Seminar on Human Rights, which will be held in Paris from May 21 to 22. It was jointly released by research institutions, which also included the Academy of Overseas Sciences of France, the Catedra China of Spain, the Institute of the Czech Left, the Chrysea Center of Greece, the MultiCulture Equal Development Center of Italy, and the International Association of Human Rights and Social Development of Switzerland.

Founded in 1993, the China Society for Human Rights Studies has released annual reports on China's human rights since 2011. First held in 2015, the China-Europe Seminar on Human Rights is an institutionalized platform for in-depth exchanges and cooperation on human rights between China and Europe.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)