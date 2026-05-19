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Moldovan FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 18:17, May 19, 2026
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popsoi will pay an official visit to China from May 21 to 25, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)
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