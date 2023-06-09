Senior CPC official meets Moldovan deputy PM

Xinhua) 10:46, June 09, 2023

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Vladimir Bolea, Vice Chairman of Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova on Thursday in Beijing.

The two sides exchanged views on promoting China-Moldova friendship, cooperation and the development of bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)