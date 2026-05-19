5 killed in southern California shooting, including two suspected shooters

Xinhua) 13:39, May 19, 2026

LOS ANGELES, May 18 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were killed Monday in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego (ICSD) in southern California, including three victims and two suspected shooters, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department said on X that officers were on scene at ICSD, located in the 7050 block of Eckstrom Avenue, following reports of an active shooter situation.

The threat was later "neutralized," the department said in a follow-up post.

Police officers told reporters at the scene that authorities received reports of an active shooter at the center at about 11:43 a.m. local time (1843 GMT). Officers arrived within four minutes and found three deceased individuals outside the building.

Meanwhile, police also received reports of additional gunfire a few blocks away from the center.

A landscaper working nearby was also shot at but was uninjured, according to police.

Shortly afterward, officers found a vehicle in the middle of the street in the 3800 block of Hatton Street, with two dead men inside believed to be the shooters involved in the incident.

The two suspects were identified as teenagers, aged 17 and 18. They "appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

Police said that because of the location of the attack, they are considering the incident a "hate crime" until proven otherwise.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, the police department said.

Local law enforcement is working closely with the FBI, which has deployed "special agents, task force officers, evidence response personnel, victim specialists," and other personnel to assist at the scene, an official with the FBI's San Diego field office said.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

According to media reports citing law enforcement officials, one of the suspects took a firearm from his parents' home and left behind a suicide note containing writings about racial pride. Hate speech was also scrawled on one of the weapons, the reports said.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that he had been given some early updates on the San Diego shooting and that his administration will continue to monitor the situation.

"Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith," California Governor Gavin Newsom said on X.

According to the ICSD website, the center is the largest mosque in San Diego County.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)