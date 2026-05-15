City view of Washington, D.C.
This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
This photo shows the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
People visit the U.S. National Archives in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
This photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
This photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
This photo shows the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
This photo shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
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