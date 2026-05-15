We Are China

City view of Washington, D.C.

Xinhua) 18:02, May 15, 2026

This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo shows the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

People visit the U.S. National Archives in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo shows the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)