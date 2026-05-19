China's position, policy on Korean Peninsula issue maintain continuity, consistency: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:17, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China's position and policy on the Korean Peninsula issue have maintained continuity and consistency, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing when answering a relevant question.

Guo said that China has been playing a constructive role in its own way in advancing the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue. "We are committed to urging relevant parties to face up to the crux and root cause of the Korean Peninsula issue, stick to the general direction of political settlement and make constructive efforts towards easing tensions and maintaining peace and stability in the region," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)