Solomon Islands' new PM pledges firm adherence to one-China principle

Xinhua) 15:21, May 18, 2026

SYDNEY, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The Solomon Islands' newly elected Prime Minister Matthew Wale has announced that his government will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China principle and make efforts to deepen cooperation with China across various fields.

He was speaking to Chinese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands Cai Weiming on Saturday during their meeting in Honiara, capital of the country.

Wale, who was sworn in as the new prime minister on Friday after being elected by members of parliament, thanked China for its long-standing support and assistance to the Solomon Islands, noting that relations with China are among his country's most important bilateral ties.

He said the new government is willing to strengthen all-round cooperation with China, and advance bilateral friendly relations and cooperation to new heights in order to better benefit the two peoples.

Cai said China stands ready to work with the new Solomon Islands government to expand practical cooperation in various fields, further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development, and make new progress in building a China-Solomon Islands community with a shared future in the new era.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)