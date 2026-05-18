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Beijing sees rainy weather
(Xinhua) 09:14, May 18, 2026
People ride in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Pedestrians walk in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Han)
People travel in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A pedestrian walks in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Pedestrians walk in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Han)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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