We Are China

Beijing sees rainy weather

Xinhua) 09:14, May 18, 2026

People ride in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Pedestrians walk in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

People travel in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A pedestrian walks in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Pedestrians walk in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)