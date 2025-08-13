Beijing issues yellow alert for heavy rains
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has upgraded its rainstorm alert to yellow -- its third-highest alert level -- as heavy rains are forecast to hit many parts of the city on Tuesday night.
The Beijing meteorological observatory issued the alert at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, forecasting hourly precipitation of over 50 millimeters in districts such as Fangshan, Daxing, Tongzhou, Fengtai, Chaoyang, Shunyi, Pinggu, Huairou and Miyun in the coming hours. The total precipitation in some areas is expected to exceed 100 millimeters.
The alert warns of potential mountain torrents, mudslides and landslides in mountainous areas, as well as waterlogging in low-lying areas.
At 5:30 p.m., the Beijing Water Authority and Beijing Meteorological Service issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents in multiple suburban districts of northern and western Beijing.
Flood control authorities have warned the public against visiting the mountainous areas prone to geological disasters as further rain is expected this week.
China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
Photos
Related Stories
- Heavy rain & severe convection warnings issued as holiday ends; SW China's Yunnan races for rescue
- 86,000 relocated, transport disrupted due to heavy rain in south China's Guangdong
- China's Sichuan evacuates 80,000 people amid heavy rains
- Dike breaches sealed in rain-hit central China
- 1.15 mln people affected by heavy rainfall in central China's Hunan
- Four deaths, three missing due to heavy rainfall in C.China's Hunan
- 4 dead, 3 missing after heavy rain in central China
- China battles heavy rain, dike breaches
- Beijing gears up to tackle rain challenge
- Dozens still missing after torrential rain
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.