Beijing issues yellow alert for heavy rains

August 13, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has upgraded its rainstorm alert to yellow -- its third-highest alert level -- as heavy rains are forecast to hit many parts of the city on Tuesday night.

The Beijing meteorological observatory issued the alert at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, forecasting hourly precipitation of over 50 millimeters in districts such as Fangshan, Daxing, Tongzhou, Fengtai, Chaoyang, Shunyi, Pinggu, Huairou and Miyun in the coming hours. The total precipitation in some areas is expected to exceed 100 millimeters.

The alert warns of potential mountain torrents, mudslides and landslides in mountainous areas, as well as waterlogging in low-lying areas.

At 5:30 p.m., the Beijing Water Authority and Beijing Meteorological Service issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents in multiple suburban districts of northern and western Beijing.

Flood control authorities have warned the public against visiting the mountainous areas prone to geological disasters as further rain is expected this week.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

