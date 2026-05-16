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China prepares to launch Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship
(Xinhua) 10:53, May 16, 2026
JIUQUAN, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future.
The combination of the spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)
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