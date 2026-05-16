China prepares to launch Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship

Xinhua) 10:53, May 16, 2026

JIUQUAN, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future.

The combination of the spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)