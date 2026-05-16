Disabled entrepreneur runs farming cooperative to help people with disabilities

Xinhua) 10:45, May 16, 2026

Zhou Shaofu writes with his right foot in Jishui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 15, 2026. Born in 1994, Zhou Shaofu lost both of his arms in an accident when he was a child. Defying this adversity, he joined a para swimming team and won 13 awards in state- and provincial-level competitions.

In 2017, Zhou retired and returned to his hometown in Jishui County. He established a farming cooperative. Currently, he manages about 800 mu (53.33 hectares) of farmland, raising between 80,000 and 150,000 meat ducks and geese annually.

Zhou's cooperative regularly employs workers with disabilities. He actively participates in local associations supporting disabled entrepreneurs and youth volunteers, sharing farming techniques and e-commerce experience with villagers.

"Under any circumstances, never give up on yourself," said Zhou. "As long as you can act, take risks, and make efforts, you should do so, and use your strengths to help more people." (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Zhou Shaofu talks about business on the phone in Jishui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 14, 2026. Born in 1994, Zhou Shaofu lost both of his arms in an accident when he was a child. Defying this adversity, he joined a para swimming team and won 13 awards in state- and provincial-level competitions.

In 2017, Zhou retired and returned to his hometown in Jishui County. He established a farming cooperative. Currently, he manages about 800 mu (53.33 hectares) of farmland, raising between 80,000 and 150,000 meat ducks and geese annually.

Zhou's cooperative regularly employs workers with disabilities. He actively participates in local associations supporting disabled entrepreneurs and youth volunteers, sharing farming techniques and e-commerce experience with villagers.

"Under any circumstances, never give up on yourself," said Zhou. "As long as you can act, take risks, and make efforts, you should do so, and use your strengths to help more people." (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Zhou Shaofu examines farm fields in Jishui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 14, 2026. Born in 1994, Zhou Shaofu lost both of his arms in an accident when he was a child. Defying this adversity, he joined a para swimming team and won 13 awards in state- and provincial-level competitions.

In 2017, Zhou retired and returned to his hometown in Jishui County. He established a farming cooperative. Currently, he manages about 800 mu (53.33 hectares) of farmland, raising between 80,000 and 150,000 meat ducks and geese annually.

Zhou's cooperative regularly employs workers with disabilities. He actively participates in local associations supporting disabled entrepreneurs and youth volunteers, sharing farming techniques and e-commerce experience with villagers.

"Under any circumstances, never give up on yourself," said Zhou. "As long as you can act, take risks, and make efforts, you should do so, and use your strengths to help more people." (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Zhou Shaofu transfers poultry feed in Jishui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 15, 2026. Born in 1994, Zhou Shaofu lost both of his arms in an accident when he was a child. Defying this adversity, he joined a para swimming team and won 13 awards in state- and provincial-level competitions.

In 2017, Zhou retired and returned to his hometown in Jishui County. He established a farming cooperative. Currently, he manages about 800 mu (53.33 hectares) of farmland, raising between 80,000 and 150,000 meat ducks and geese annually.

Zhou's cooperative regularly employs workers with disabilities. He actively participates in local associations supporting disabled entrepreneurs and youth volunteers, sharing farming techniques and e-commerce experience with villagers.

"Under any circumstances, never give up on yourself," said Zhou. "As long as you can act, take risks, and make efforts, you should do so, and use your strengths to help more people." (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Zhou Shaofu examines farm fields in Jishui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 14, 2026. Born in 1994, Zhou Shaofu lost both of his arms in an accident when he was a child. Defying this adversity, he joined a para swimming team and won 13 awards in state- and provincial-level competitions.

In 2017, Zhou retired and returned to his hometown in Jishui County. He established a farming cooperative. Currently, he manages about 800 mu (53.33 hectares) of farmland, raising between 80,000 and 150,000 meat ducks and geese annually.

Zhou's cooperative regularly employs workers with disabilities. He actively participates in local associations supporting disabled entrepreneurs and youth volunteers, sharing farming techniques and e-commerce experience with villagers.

"Under any circumstances, never give up on yourself," said Zhou. "As long as you can act, take risks, and make efforts, you should do so, and use your strengths to help more people." (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Zhou Shaofu manages a duck breeding farm in Jishui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 15, 2026. Born in 1994, Zhou Shaofu lost both of his arms in an accident when he was a child. Defying this adversity, he joined a para swimming team and won 13 awards in state- and provincial-level competitions.

In 2017, Zhou retired and returned to his hometown in Jishui County. He established a farming cooperative. Currently, he manages about 800 mu (53.33 hectares) of farmland, raising between 80,000 and 150,000 meat ducks and geese annually.

Zhou's cooperative regularly employs workers with disabilities. He actively participates in local associations supporting disabled entrepreneurs and youth volunteers, sharing farming techniques and e-commerce experience with villagers.

"Under any circumstances, never give up on yourself," said Zhou. "As long as you can act, take risks, and make efforts, you should do so, and use your strengths to help more people." (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)