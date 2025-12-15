Feature: China empowers people with disabilities using new technology

Xinhua) 13:25, December 15, 2025

SHENZHEN, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Technology has become an invaluable partner for athletes and individuals with disabilities at China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, currently underway across Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

A total of 7,824 athletes from 34 delegations have registered for the Games. The main competition began Tuesday, marking the first time the two events have been jointly hosted by the three regions of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The most significant highlight of the Games, according to the organizing committee, is the major role technology plays in assisting athletes. Across the venues, a range of cutting-edge technologies has been implemented, including the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, big data and digital twins, to create an accessible and supportive environment.

Gong Wei, a Beijing-based volunteer who has been providing remote sign language translation for more than a year, said the number of requests has increased since the Games began. Through a program on WeChat, users can connect with volunteers for video calls within seconds.

"This service not only breaks down geographic distance but also bridges the psychological gap for people with hearing impairments, offering them certainty and confidence," Gong said.

The program was developed by Shi Chengchuan, a hearing-impaired person, whose team has also created sign language translation software and devices used in public services and institutions such as government offices, hospitals and schools.

Zheng Qihao, a Games official from Guangzhou, said smart, barrier-free modules were installed across various venues. These include emergency help buttons, accessible query platforms, smart service pillars and online sign language translation machines, all connected to the venue's central control system.

A technology exhibition at the main media center showcased products such as AI-powered accessibility systems, guide dog robots and advanced all-terrain wheelchairs, all of which generated significant interest from visitors.

"These products are equipped with advanced balance control algorithms and reliable mechanical structures, ensuring stability and user safety on various terrains," said Liu Yi'an, an employee from a smart wheelchair manufacturer.

He added that Guangdong has long been a leader in assistive technology production, and now, with the integration of AI, new materials and other cutting-edge technologies, mobility for people with disabilities has become safer and more convenient.

The integration of smart systems can also be seen in the newly introduced electronic dartboards, which adjust in height to accommodate wheelchair users.

The electronic dartboards used in China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Zheng Xin)

"The dartboard's automatic height adjustment has made it much safer and more reliable than traditional models," said Luo Baogang, coach of Shaanxi Province's disability darts team. "Athletes are much more comfortable with the new electronic dartboards, as they're designed with their needs in mind."

Beyond the competition floor, technologies such as guide dog robots are assisting blind athletes, and digital twin technology is enabling real-time monitoring of venue operations. A range of advanced products have been put into use during competition, helping move technologies from laboratories into real-world testing and market application.

Chen Xuejun, deputy secretary-general of the organizing committee, said the Games provide an opportunity to better integrate disability services into broader social development.

"We aim for higher-quality and more sustainable progress, so that people with disabilities can look forward to a brighter future," Chen said.

