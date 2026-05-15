Italy eager to help companies expand presence in China: ITA president

Xinhua) 20:09, May 15, 2026

SHENZHEN, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Italian government is keen to assist Italian companies in entering and expanding in the Chinese market, according to Matteo Zoppas, president of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

"If we find the right combination, the right pairing of products with the right Chinese food, then it's going to be a totally new market to open for us," Zoppas said.

Speaking to Xinhua at the 4th Wine to Asia Shenzhen International Wine &Spirits Fair held in the southern metropolis of Shenzhen, Zoppas said the Chinese market holds enormous growth potential for Italian food, wine and lifestyle products.

Italy has set up a national pavilion at the exhibition, which runs from Thursday to Saturday, aiming to expand its footprint in the Chinese market and strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties.

Hosted by Italy's Veronafiere Group, a leading organizer of trade fairs, conferences and events, the exhibition has brought together more than 400 premium exhibitors and brands from over 20 countries and regions, building a professional and international platform for the promotion of wines and spirits.

The Italian national pavilion features 46 Italian winemaking enterprises, showcasing selected products and facilitating business connections between Italian producers and Chinese buyers.

Zoppas cited China's ongoing market opening and rising consumer demand as major drivers for Italian wine exports.

He said the exhibition aims to promote the localization of Italian brands and facilitate the integration of Italian wines and spirits with Chinese cuisine flavors.

Alessio Pellegrini, an Italian exhibitor with 14 years' experience in the Italian wine market in China, has observed a rapid shift toward online sales in China's wine sector.

Platforms such as Rednote and WeChat have become vital for brand promotion, Pellegrini said, adding that consumer recognition and acceptance of Italian wines have risen noticeably.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)