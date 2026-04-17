Bringing U.S., Iran back to talks is top priority: China's top diplomat

Xinhua) 09:52, April 17, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that the top priority is to return the United States and Iran to the negotiating table and seek a political solution.

Wang made the remarks when meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani in Beijing. They exchanged views on the Middle East situation.

The U.S.-Israel war against Iran should never have happened, and its prolongation has already seriously affected both international energy security and the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

He said China has always advocated for the political resolution of international disputes through dialogue and consultation, and opposes the use of force.

Wang also said China has consistently upheld an objective and impartial position, and actively worked to promote peace and end conflicts, adding that China supports Pakistan's mediation efforts and stands ready to maintain communication with all parties and continue playing a constructive role in this regard.

China is willing to work with Italy to implement the important common understandings between leaders of the two countries and maintain sound and steady momentum for the development of bilateral relations, Wang said.

Since the start of this year, geopolitical conflicts have dragged on, hotspot issues have escalated, and the international order and world security are confronted with grave challenges, Wang noted.

He said both China and Italy are ancient civilizations that value peace and are important forces in safeguarding multilateralism, adding that China stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with Italy on international and multilateral affairs.

Tajani said Italy attaches great importance to its relations with China and firmly adheres to the one-China policy.

Tajani said Italy values China's significant influence in international affairs and in multilateral bodies such as the United Nations, and that Italy endorses the propositions and initiatives put forward by China's head of state to promote the resolution of international and regional hotspot issues.

Italy is willing to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with China to jointly safeguard world peace, stability and development, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other issues.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)