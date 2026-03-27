Chinese, Italian experts eye deeper biodiversity cooperation

Xinhua) 13:08, March 27, 2026

NAPLES, Italy, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Italian experts explored opportunities for deeper, long-term cooperation on biodiversity conservation at the third Sino-Italian Biodiversity Conference, which opened here on Thursday.

Luigi Fiorentino, president of Italy's National Biodiversity Future Center (NBFC), said collaboration between the two countries is gaining momentum and yielding tangible results, with multiple agreements signed and key research initiatives launched.

He highlighted the importance of urban biodiversity, noting that given the strong urbanization foundations in both countries, the potential for cooperation in this area is significant.

Ma Keping, deputy director and secretary-general of the Biodiversity Committee of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), said joint efforts by China and Italy would enhance the influence of their scientific communities in global biodiversity governance. He added that the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework provides a clear roadmap for action through 2030 and beyond.

Lu Ping, minister-counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Italy, said the conference has become a key platform for deepening biodiversity cooperation. He noted that China's 15th Five-Year Plan prioritizes major biodiversity conservation projects, creating new opportunities for collaboration with Italy.

The conference, jointly organized by the CAS and Italy's NBFC, features themed sessions on urban, terrestrial and marine biodiversity, bringing together experts from both countries to exchange views on cutting-edge research. The event will conclude on March 28.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)