China issues blue alerts for rainstorms, severe convection

Xinhua) 15:04, May 15, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Friday renewed blue alerts for rainstorms and severe convective weather, with heavy downpours expected to lash parts of the country's northwest, southwest and south.

From Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, heavy rain to downpours will hit areas in Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Sichuan and vast parts of south China, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Some areas in the northeastern Sichuan basin in southwest China and coastal Guangdong in south China will see torrential rain of up to 180 mm.

During the same period, thunderstorms, gales or hail will hit parts of north China, as well as western and southern regions of south China, with maximum wind gusts reaching level 11 in parts of Inner Mongolia and Hebei, both in north China, and Guangxi and Guangdong, both located in south China.

The NMC advised local governments to prepare for drainage and flash flood risks, alert schools to ensure student safety, and warn drivers to watch out for road waterlogging.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)