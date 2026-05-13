China issues rainstorm alert for southern regions

Xinhua) 17:14, May 13, 2026

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Wednesday issued blue alerts for severe convective weather and rainstorms expected to hit some southern China regions, while forecasting an intensifying heatwave in the north.

From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, thunderstorms, gales or hail will hit some south China regions, particularly Jiangxi and Guangdong provinces, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Heavy to torrential rain is expected in regions including Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Xizang. In particular, some areas in Jiangxi, Fujian and Guangdong provinces will see heavy rainstorms, according to the NMC.

The NMC has warned of potential disasters, including flash floods and river flooding, warning the public to stay away from mountainous areas, river valleys, and other low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, many regions in north China are experiencing high temperatures of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The NMC expects the current heatwave to reach its peak in both scope and intensity on Wednesday and Thursday.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)