Sunny skies, warmer weather in most parts of China over next three days

Xinhua) 13:17, February 18, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority said Tuesday that the weather across most parts of the country is expected to remain clear over the next three days, with temperatures set to rise.

However, parts of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Gansu Province, both in northwest China, and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, in north China, as well as the central and northern parts of northeast China, will see light to moderate snow or sleet during this period. Some areas in these regions may experience heavy snow or even blizzard conditions, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is forecast for southern China.

Authorities have advised the public to dress appropriately for fluctuating temperatures over the coming days. In regions such as Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, where snowy or icy conditions are expected, travelers should exercise caution on slippery roads.

