Contestants perform during 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 10:18, May 15, 2026

A contestant performs during the national final of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

Spectators cheer for contestants during the national final of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

A contestant performs during the national final of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)