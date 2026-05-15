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Contestants perform during 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
(Xinhua) 10:18, May 15, 2026
A contestant performs during the national final of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)
Spectators cheer for contestants during the national final of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)
A contestant performs during the national final of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)
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