Mass cultural performance and broadcasting event held in China's Gansu

Xinhua) 08:47, January 09, 2026

Actresses from the cultural center of Gansu's Jiuquan City perform Dunhuang dance during the first show of a mass cultural performance and broadcasting event held at the Lanzhou Concert Hall in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Jan. 7, 2026. The mass cultural performance and broadcasting event, which plans to organize 240 mass cultural shows throughout the year, aims to build cultural and artistic stages for the general public at their doorsteps. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Actors from the cultural center of Gansu's Yongchang County perform during the first show of a mass cultural performance and broadcasting event held at the Lanzhou Concert Hall in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Jan. 7, 2026. The mass cultural performance and broadcasting event, which plans to organize 240 mass cultural shows throughout the year, aims to build cultural and artistic stages for the general public at their doorsteps. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Actors from Gansu's Chongxin County perform during the first show of a mass cultural performance and broadcasting event held at the Lanzhou Concert Hall in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Jan. 7, 2026. The mass cultural performance and broadcasting event, which plans to organize 240 mass cultural shows throughout the year, aims to build cultural and artistic stages for the general public at their doorsteps. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Actresses of the cultural center of Gansu's Dingxi City perform a dance during the first show of a mass cultural performance and broadcasting event held at the Lanzhou Concert Hall in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Jan. 7, 2026. The mass cultural performance and broadcasting event, which plans to organize 240 mass cultural shows throughout the year, aims to build cultural and artistic stages for the general public at their doorsteps. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Actors from an art troupe of Gansu's Wenxian County perform during the first show of a mass cultural performance and broadcasting event held at the Lanzhou Concert Hall in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Jan. 7, 2026. The mass cultural performance and broadcasting event, which plans to organize 240 mass cultural shows throughout the year, aims to build cultural and artistic stages for the general public at their doorsteps. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Actresses of a dance troupe of Gansu's Zhangye City perform a dance during the first show of a mass cultural performance and broadcasting event held at the Lanzhou Concert Hall in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Jan. 7, 2026. The mass cultural performance and broadcasting event, which plans to organize 240 mass cultural shows throughout the year, aims to build cultural and artistic stages for the general public at their doorsteps. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Actors from Lanzhou perform a dance during the first show of a mass cultural performance and broadcasting event held at the Lanzhou Concert Hall in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Jan. 7, 2026. The mass cultural performance and broadcasting event, which plans to organize 240 mass cultural shows throughout the year, aims to build cultural and artistic stages for the general public at their doorsteps. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

The hosts interact with a robot during the first show of a mass cultural performance and broadcasting event held at the Lanzhou Concert Hall in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Jan. 7, 2026. The mass cultural performance and broadcasting event, which plans to organize 240 mass cultural shows throughout the year, aims to build cultural and artistic stages for the general public at their doorsteps. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

