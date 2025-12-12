15th Quanzhou Int'l Nanyin Symposium unveiled with special performance

Xinhua) 08:50, December 12, 2025

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of 15th Quanzhou International Nanyin Symposium in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec, 10, 2025. The 15th Quanzhou International Nanyin Symposium was unveiled Wednesday with a special performance staged in Quanzhou. This edition of the event brought together 42 Nanyin troupes from home and abroad, with over 600 performers sharing the stage to jointly present the ancient melodies and new voices of Nanyin.

Nanyin, known as the "living fossil" of ancient Chinese music, literally means "music in the south" and is a traditional opera in Fujian dialect. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

