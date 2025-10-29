We Are China

"Embrace China--Beijing Sentiments" cultural performance staged in Bucharest, Romania

Xinhua) 17:01, October 29, 2025

The "Embrace China--Beijing Sentiments" cultural performance is staged in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 28, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

The "Embrace China--Beijing Sentiments" cultural performance is staged in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 28, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

The "Embrace China--Beijing Sentiments" cultural performance is staged in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 28, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

The "Embrace China--Beijing Sentiments" cultural performance is staged in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 28, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

The "Embrace China--Beijing Sentiments" cultural performance is staged in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 28, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)