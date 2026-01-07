Musical theater market hits new heights

China Daily) 11:14, January 07, 2026

Performers stage a musical set in ancient Dunhuang at the Gansu Grand Theater in Lanzhou, Gansu province, on Oct 10. The show was jointly produced by leading artistes from China, the Republic of Korea and the United States. Photo by Lang Bingbing/Xinhua

The Chinese musical theater market is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with genres blending, platforms evolving and fresh talent emerging at a dizzying pace. As the demand for diverse and dynamic musical experiences rises, a recent market report shows a growing appeal for homemade musicals among younger audiences.

According to the 2025 China musical theater market annual report, jointly released in December by the China Association of Performing Arts and Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center, the number of musical theater performances reached an impressive 19,700 shows, up 15.04 percent year-on-year.

Box-office revenues soared to 1.8 billion yuan ($258 million), marking a 7.55 percent increase from 2024, while audience attendance exceeded 8.18 million, up 10.41 percent year-on-year, the data showed.

Demographically, nearly 80 percent of theatergoers were under the age of 35, with female attendees accounting for 75.5 percent. This younger demographic increasingly views musical theater as a lifestyle choice, embracing it as both entertainment and cultural exploration, the report said.

More important, repeat attendance has been on the rise. Over 20 percent of theatergoers attended between two and four performances last year, with some returning for five or more shows. This shift in behavior highlights a growing demand for high-quality, immersive experiences, the report added.

Zhang Ligang, an eminent producer who introduced French musicals to China, noted that such theater is becoming "an increasingly vital part of urban cultural consumption, playing a crucial role in the country's performing arts scene".

"The Chinese market for musical theater has been expanding rapidly, with a growing appetite for diverse cultural experiences — from Broadway shows to those from West End, from French musicals to those from Germany," he said.

"The appeal lies not only in this genre's artistic quality, but also in its ability to resonate with Chinese audiences who are increasingly open to creative theater experiences," he added.

Since the early 2000s, Zhang and his team have brought hit French musicals, such as Notre-Dame de Paris and Romeo et Juliette to China, earning enthusiastic praise from local audiences and helping make the country one of the world's largest markets for French musicals. He was awarded the Order of Arts and Letters by French Ambassador to China Bertrand Lortholary on Dec 20.

The latest French musical Zhang introduced to China is Moliere. This innovative production, which premiered in Paris in 2023, blends musical theater with contemporary hip-hop and urban music, offering a modern twist on the legendary playwright's life and works.

For Zhang, the decision to bring Moliere to China shortly after its Paris debut stems from the immense potential of the Chinese market.

The market report also highlights several key trends underscoring the evolving tastes of Chinese audiences. While growth of Chinese-language musicals continues, there has been a notable rise in productions rooted in traditional Chinese culture, which bring historical narratives to life through cutting-edge stagecraft.

A standout success in 2025 was Jinyiwei: Sword and Flowers. Since its premiere in December 2024, this Chinese musical has toured the nation with over 100 performances. Set in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the show combines historical intrigue with modern theatrical sensibility.

"The success of the musical comes from its compelling story, vibrant characters, captivating music and innovative production," said Liu Xiaoyi, the musical's director and choreographer.

"It wasn't just about telling a historical tale; it was about creating an experience that audiences wanted to relive," he said. "There is a strong demand for Chinese original musicals, especially those that explore our rich history and folklore in fresh and engaging ways."

