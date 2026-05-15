China-Central Asia forum focuses on promoting human rights progress through high-quality development

Xinhua) 08:53, May 15, 2026

TASHKENT, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The fourth China-Central Asia Human Rights Development Forum was held here Thursday, focusing on jointly promoting human rights progress through high-quality development.

The forum brought together experts, scholars, and representatives from government agencies from China and Central Asian countries.

In his address, Vice President of the China Foundation for Human Rights Development Li Hongkui said that China and Central Asian countries should firmly adhere to the principles of promoting development through cooperation and promoting human rights through development.

He emphasized the importance of deeply aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with the national development strategies of Central Asian countries to foster high-quality cooperation, which will lay a solid foundation for the development of human rights.

Akmal Saidov, director of the National Center for Human Rights of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said the topic of human rights is a vital theme for exchanges and mutual learning between Central Asian countries and China, adding that strengthening regional cooperation can provide practical solutions to human rights challenges.

Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yu Jun highlighted the dynamic growth of the China-Central Asia cooperation mechanism. He said China is ready to work with all parties to build a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future, thereby contributing to global human rights progress.

The forum was initiated in 2023 by the China Foundation for Human Rights Development.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)