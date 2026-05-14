China's central bank to conduct 300-bln-yuan outright reverse repo operation

Xinhua) 18:20, May 14, 2026

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, announced on Thursday that it will conduct a 300-billion-yuan (about 43.8 billion U.S. dollars) outright reverse repo operation on Friday to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system.

The operation will have a fixed quantity and be carried out through interest-rate bidding, with winning bids determined at multiple price levels. It will have a tenor of six months, or 184 days, according to the central bank.

Outright reverse repo operations -- a tool the central bank introduced in October 2024 to manage liquidity in the national banking system -- are conducted each month with a tenor of no more than one year.

These operations have enriched the country's monetary policy toolkit, complementing previous measures such as temporary repos, temporary reverse repos, and the purchase and sale of treasury bonds.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)