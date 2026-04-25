China lifts countermeasures against two EU financial institutions

Xinhua) 14:03, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China has decided that, effective from April 24, 2026, the relevant countermeasures imposed on two banks in the European Union (EU), namely UAB Urbo Bankas and AB Mano Bankas, shall be lifted, and the two shall also be removed from the countermeasure list.

This decision, pursuant to the country's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law and the regulation on the implementation of the law, has been reached in view of the fact that the EU announced the revocation of sanctions against two Chinese financial institutions on April 23, 2026, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)