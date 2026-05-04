China Development Bank's relending loans support foreign trade firms in Q1

Xinhua) 15:24, May 04, 2026

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The China Development Bank (CDB) provided 28.54 billion yuan (4.16 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 in special-purpose relending loans to support small and micro-sized firms engaged in foreign trade businesses.

With a weighted-average interest rate for borrowers lower than the national average for newly issued inclusive loans to micro and small enterprises in Q1, the relending loans helped relevant companies ease funding pressure, secure orders, expand markets and stabilize employment, according to the bank.

Through relending loans, the CDB provided funds to small and medium-sized partner commercial banks, which then on-lend them specifically to support micro and small enterprises.

During the first quarter, the funding support benefited a great many micro and small enterprises engaged in foreign trade, as reflected in over 6,500 loan transactions.

The CDB said it is committed to providing high-quality financial services to support the development of micro and small foreign trade enterprises by helping alleviate their financing burden.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)