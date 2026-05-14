China's 2025 urban recycled water utilization exceeds 22 billion cubic meters

Xinhua) 15:52, May 14, 2026

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese cities used over 22 billion cubic meters of recycled water in 2025, as reclaimed water has become a stable second water source for cities, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

Recycled water helps ease the imbalance between water supply and demand, said a ministry official.

The country has accelerated the construction of recycled water facilities, stepped up leakage control in public water supply networks, and advanced sponge city construction, the official added.

Recycled water, wastewater treated to meet particular quality standards so that it can be reused, provides a steady additional water source for cities and can replace fresh water while reducing the strain on urban water delivery systems.

According to the ministry, China has launched pipeline leakage control in 50 key cities and sponge city pilot programs in 60 cities, with over 10,000 sponge city projects completed nationwide.

A sponge city, one in which urban precipitation is absorbed into the groundwater rather than running off into watercourses, typically features roof gardens, large numbers of trees, vast areas of lawns and permeable pavement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)