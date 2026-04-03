Chinese vice premier stresses modernization of water networks, safeguarding rivers

Xinhua) 08:58, April 03, 2026

NANCHANG, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for efforts to accelerate the development of a modern water network, comprehensively advance the protection and management of rivers, and continuously improve capabilities to safeguard water security.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation tour to the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangxi from Monday to Thursday.

During his trip, Liu learned in detail about the construction and management of water conservancy projects, including reservoirs, riverways, embankments, irrigation areas and rural water supply, as well as the protection and management of Xin'an River and Poyang Lake, among others.

He stressed the importance of speeding up the construction of the national water network's core framework, coordinating the construction of water projects at various levels, and improving the allocation of water resources.

Furthermore, he called for elevating the protection and management of rivers and lakes, promoting water-saving irrigation, maximizing water-use efficiency, and strengthening the security of rural water supplies.

While conducting on-site research on flood prevention and hydrological forecasting, Liu urged implementation of preparatory work against disasters, including a full screening and rectification of potential hazards, to effectively enhance the capacity of preventing and mitigating floods and waterlogging.

Liu also inspected the cultivation of early rice seedlings as well as rapeseed farming.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)