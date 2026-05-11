Eagle Claw Kung Fu
(People's Daily App) 14:13, May 11, 2026
Watch this Wushu artist perform the powerful Eagle Claw Kung Fu in front of a thundering waterfall. She transitions in an instant, embodying the strength and grace of traditional Chinese martial arts.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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