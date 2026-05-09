Mini martial artist wields sword with precision

(People's Daily App) 15:59, May 09, 2026

Tiny but mighty: Meet Huang Zijun, 5, master of the rattan shield and single saber. Her fierce focus and flawless moves dazzle the audience at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Guangdong Martial Arts Elite Competition on May 1.

(Produced by Xie Runjia and Yu Jiming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)