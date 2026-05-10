Mother's Day: Xi recites 'Song of the Parting Son'

(People's Daily App) 23:56, May 10, 2026

"Song of the Parting Son" is a well-known poem showing a mother's love for her son written by a Chinese poet Meng Jiao living in Tang Dynasty (618-907). President Xi Jinping once recited the poem at a Spring Festival reception in Beijing in February 2015. On this Mother's Day, let's follow Xi and review this poem and salute to mothers everywhere.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)