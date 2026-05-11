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China, U.S. jointly crack drug trafficking case, arrest 5
(Xinhua) 15:59, May 11, 2026
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday that anti-drug agencies of China and the United States have worked together and successfully cracked a drug trafficking and smuggling case, arresting five suspects.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
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