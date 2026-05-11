China, U.S. jointly crack drug trafficking case, arrest 5

Xinhua) 15:59, May 11, 2026

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday that anti-drug agencies of China and the United States have worked together and successfully cracked a drug trafficking and smuggling case, arresting five suspects.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)