Home>>
China, U.S. to hold economic, trade consultations in ROK on May 12-13
(Xinhua) 08:01, May 11, 2026
BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- As agreed by both China and the United States, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will lead a delegation to the Republic of Korea (ROK) to hold economic and trade consultations with the United States from May 12 to 13, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Sunday.
The two sides will be guided by the important consensus reached between the two heads of state at their meeting in Busan and during previous calls, and will hold consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, according to the ministry.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislator welcomes more U.S. lawmakers to visit China
- China ready to work for more stability, improvement in ties with U.S.: FM
- Chinese, U.S. business communities have strong willingness to deepen cooperation: China international trade promotion body
- China urges U.S. to earnestly respect core interests, properly manage differences: FM
- U.S. adherence to one-China principle, three joint communiques is prerequisite for sound bilateral ties: Chinese foreign ministry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.