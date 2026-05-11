U.S. President Donald Trump to pay state visit to China from May 13 to 15

Xinhua) 09:26, May 11, 2026

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)