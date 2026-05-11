Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 10:31, May 11, 2026

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday presided over a State Council executive meeting that emphasized consolidating and expanding the momentum of steady and positive economic development and striving for a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

The meeting noted that macro policies should be put to full and good use, with proactive front-loaded efforts to continuously enhance implementation efficiency.

To strengthen domestic circulation, breakthroughs must be sought in supply-demand coordination and in the interconnected upgrading of both supply and demand, according to the meeting, which also stressed the need to implement and refine measures to expand capacity and improve quality in the service sector.

The meeting stressed the need to strengthen the planning and construction of water networks, new-type power grids, computing power networks, next-generation communication networks, urban underground pipeline networks, and logistics networks.

On ensuring people's well-being, the meeting urged greater efforts to stabilize employment and strengthen the social safety net.

The meeting called for efforts to enhance basic research with stronger and more concrete measures.

It demanded effective responses to risks and challenges, continued efforts to defuse risks in areas such as real estate, local government debt, and small and medium-sized financial institutions, and strict oversight to ensure all parties fulfill workplace safety responsibilities and resolutely curb serious and major accidents.

The meeting also heard a report on the construction of the national comprehensive transportation system and studied work on mitigating local government debt risks.

It reviewed and approved the draft regulations for the implementation of the Mineral Resources Law.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)